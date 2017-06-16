Gruppe A: Die Kader

Kader Portugal

TorName
Alter
Klub
1Rui Patricio
29Sporting Lissabon
12Jose Sa
24
Porto
22
Beto35Sporting Lissabon
Verteidigung


2Bruno Alves
35Cagliari
3Pepe34Real Madrid
4Luis Neto
29
Zenit St. Petersburg
5Raphael Guerreiro
23Borussia Dortmund
6Jose Fonte
33West Ham United
11Nelson Semedo
23Benfica Lissabon
19Eliseu33Benfica Lissabon
21Cedric25Southampton
Mittelfeld


8Joao Moutinho
30AS Monaco
10Bernardo Silva
22AS Monaco
13Danilo22Porto
14
William25Sporting Lissabon
15
Andre Gomes25Barcelona
16Pizzi23Benfica Lissabon
23Adrien Silva
28Sporting Lissabon
Sturm


7Cristiano Ronaldo
32Real Madrid
9Andre Silva
21Porto
17Nani
30Valencia
18Gelson Martins
22Sporting Lissabon
20Ricardo Quaresma
33Besiktas Istanbul

Kader Russland

TorName
Alter
Klub
1Igor Akinfeew
31ZSKA Moskau
12Wladimir Gabulow
33Arsenal Tula (Russ)
16Guilherme31Lokomotive Moskau
Verteidigung


2Igor Smolnikow
28Zenit St. Petersburg
3Roman Schischkin
30FK Krasnodar
5Viktor Wasin
28ZSKA Moskau
6Georgi Dschikja
23Spartak Moskau
13Fedor Kudriaschow
30FK Rostow
14Ilja Kutepow
23Spartak Moskau
23Dimitri Kombarow
30Spartak Moskau
Mittelfeld


4Juri Gazinsky
27
FK Krasnodar
8Denis Gluschakow
30Spartak Moskau
10Ruslan Kambolow
27Rubin Kasan
15
Alexej Miranschuk
21Lokomotive Moskau
17Aleksander Golowin
21ZSKA Moskau
18Juri Schirkow
33Zenit St. Petersburg
19Alexander Samedow
32
Spartak Moskau
21Aleksander Erochin
27FK Rostow
22Dimitri Tarasow
30Lokomotive Moskau
Sturm


7Dimitri Poloz
25FK Rostow
9Fedor Smolow
27FK Krasnodar
11Aleksander Bucharow
32FK Rostow
20Maksim Kanunnikow
25Rubin Kasan

Kader Mexiko

TorName
Alter
Klub
1Rodolfo Cota29Guadalajara
12Alfredo Talavera
34Deportivo Toluca (Mex)
13Guillermo Ochoa
31Granada
Verteidigung


2Nestor Araujo
25Santos Laguna (Mex)
3Carlos Salcedo
23Fiorentina
4Rafael Marquez
38Atlas (Mex)
5Diego Reyes
24Espanyol Barcelona
15Hector Moreno
29PSV Eindhoven
21Luis Reyes
36Atlas (Mex)
Mittelfeld


6Jonathan Dos Santos
27
Villarreal
7Miguel Layun
28Porto
10Giovani Dos Santos
28LA Galaxy
11
Carlos Vela
28Real Sociedad
16Hector Herrera
27Porto
17Jesus Corona
24Porto
18Andres Guardado
30PSV Eindhoven
20Javier Aquino
27Tigres (Mex)
23Oswaldo Alanis
28Guadalajara
Sturm


8Marco Fabian
27Eintracht Frankfurt
9Raul Jimenez
26Benfica Lissabon
14Javier Hernandez
29Bayer Leverkusen
19Oribe Peralta
33Club America (Mex)
22Hirving Lozano
21Pachuca (Mex)

Kader Neuseeland

TorName
Alter
Klub
1Stefan Marinovic
25Unterhaching
12Glen Moss
34Newcastle Jets (Au)
23Tamati Williams
33RKC Waalwijk (Ho)
Verteidigung


2Sam Brotherton
20Sunderland
3Deklan Wynne
22Whitecaps FC 2
4Themi Tzimopoulos
31PAS Giannina
5Michael Boxall
28SuperSport United
16Dane Ingham
18Brisbane Roar
17Thomas Doyle
24Wellington Phoenix
18Kip Colvey
23San Jose Earthquakes
20Tommy Smith
27Ipswich Town
21Storm Roux
24Central Coast Mariners
22Andrew Durante
35Wellington Phoenix
Mittelfeld


6Bill Tuiloma
22Olympique Marseille
8Michael McGlinchey
30Wellington Phoenix
14Ryan Thomas
22Zwolle (Ho)
15
Clayton Lewis
20Auckland City
Sturm


7Kosta Barbarouses
27Wellington Phoenix
9Chris Wood
25Leeds United
10Shane Smeltz
35Borneo FC (Ind)
11Marco Rojas
25Melbourne Victory
13Monty Patterson
20Ipswich Town
19Alex Rufer
21Wellington Phoenix