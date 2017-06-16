Gruppe A: Die Kader
Kader Portugal
|Tor
|Name
|Alter
|Klub
|1
|Rui Patricio
|29
|Sporting Lissabon
|12
|Jose Sa
|24
|Porto
|22
|Beto
|35
|Sporting Lissabon
|Verteidigung
|2
|Bruno Alves
|35
|Cagliari
|3
|Pepe
|34
|Real Madrid
|4
|Luis Neto
|29
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|5
|Raphael Guerreiro
|23
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|Jose Fonte
|33
|West Ham United
|11
|Nelson Semedo
|23
|Benfica Lissabon
|19
|Eliseu
|33
|Benfica Lissabon
|21
|Cedric
|25
|Southampton
|Mittelfeld
|8
|Joao Moutinho
|30
|AS Monaco
|10
|Bernardo Silva
|22
|AS Monaco
|13
|Danilo
|22
|Porto
|14
|William
|25
|Sporting Lissabon
|15
|Andre Gomes
|25
|Barcelona
|16
|Pizzi
|23
|Benfica Lissabon
|23
|Adrien Silva
|28
|Sporting Lissabon
|Sturm
|7
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|32
|Real Madrid
|9
|Andre Silva
|21
|Porto
|17
|Nani
|30
|Valencia
|18
|Gelson Martins
|22
|Sporting Lissabon
|20
|Ricardo Quaresma
|33
|Besiktas Istanbul
Kader Russland
|Tor
|Name
|Alter
|Klub
|1
|Igor Akinfeew
|31
|ZSKA Moskau
|12
|Wladimir Gabulow
|33
|Arsenal Tula (Russ)
|16
|Guilherme
|31
|Lokomotive Moskau
|Verteidigung
|2
|Igor Smolnikow
|28
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|3
|Roman Schischkin
|30
|FK Krasnodar
|5
|Viktor Wasin
|28
|ZSKA Moskau
|6
|Georgi Dschikja
|23
|Spartak Moskau
|13
|Fedor Kudriaschow
|30
|FK Rostow
|14
|Ilja Kutepow
|23
|Spartak Moskau
|23
|Dimitri Kombarow
|30
|Spartak Moskau
|Mittelfeld
|4
|Juri Gazinsky
|27
|FK Krasnodar
|8
|Denis Gluschakow
|30
|Spartak Moskau
|10
|Ruslan Kambolow
|27
|Rubin Kasan
|15
|Alexej Miranschuk
|21
|Lokomotive Moskau
|17
|Aleksander Golowin
|21
|ZSKA Moskau
|18
|Juri Schirkow
|33
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|19
|Alexander Samedow
|32
|Spartak Moskau
|21
|Aleksander Erochin
|27
|FK Rostow
|22
|Dimitri Tarasow
|30
|Lokomotive Moskau
|Sturm
|7
|Dimitri Poloz
|25
|FK Rostow
|9
|Fedor Smolow
|27
|FK Krasnodar
|11
|Aleksander Bucharow
|32
|FK Rostow
|20
|Maksim Kanunnikow
|25
|Rubin Kasan
Kader Mexiko
|Tor
|Name
|Alter
|Klub
|1
|Rodolfo Cota
|29
|Guadalajara
|12
|Alfredo Talavera
|34
|Deportivo Toluca (Mex)
|13
|Guillermo Ochoa
|31
|Granada
|Verteidigung
|2
|Nestor Araujo
|25
|Santos Laguna (Mex)
|3
|Carlos Salcedo
|23
|Fiorentina
|4
|Rafael Marquez
|38
|Atlas (Mex)
|5
|Diego Reyes
|24
|Espanyol Barcelona
|15
|Hector Moreno
|29
|PSV Eindhoven
|21
|Luis Reyes
|36
|Atlas (Mex)
|Mittelfeld
|6
|Jonathan Dos Santos
|27
|Villarreal
|7
|Miguel Layun
|28
|Porto
|10
|Giovani Dos Santos
|28
|LA Galaxy
|11
|Carlos Vela
|28
|Real Sociedad
|16
|Hector Herrera
|27
|Porto
|17
|Jesus Corona
|24
|Porto
|18
|Andres Guardado
|30
|PSV Eindhoven
|20
|Javier Aquino
|27
|Tigres (Mex)
|23
|Oswaldo Alanis
|28
|Guadalajara
|Sturm
|8
|Marco Fabian
|27
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|9
|Raul Jimenez
|26
|Benfica Lissabon
|14
|Javier Hernandez
|29
|Bayer Leverkusen
|19
|Oribe Peralta
|33
|Club America (Mex)
|22
|Hirving Lozano
|21
|Pachuca (Mex)
Kader Neuseeland
|Tor
|Name
|Alter
|Klub
|1
|Stefan Marinovic
|25
|Unterhaching
|12
|Glen Moss
|34
|Newcastle Jets (Au)
|23
|Tamati Williams
|33
|RKC Waalwijk (Ho)
|Verteidigung
|2
|Sam Brotherton
|20
|Sunderland
|3
|Deklan Wynne
|22
|Whitecaps FC 2
|4
|Themi Tzimopoulos
|31
|PAS Giannina
|5
|Michael Boxall
|28
|SuperSport United
|16
|Dane Ingham
|18
|Brisbane Roar
|17
|Thomas Doyle
|24
|Wellington Phoenix
|18
|Kip Colvey
|23
|San Jose Earthquakes
|20
|Tommy Smith
|27
|Ipswich Town
|21
|Storm Roux
|24
|Central Coast Mariners
|22
|Andrew Durante
|35
|Wellington Phoenix
|Mittelfeld
|6
|Bill Tuiloma
|22
|Olympique Marseille
|8
|Michael McGlinchey
|30
|Wellington Phoenix
|14
|Ryan Thomas
|22
|Zwolle (Ho)
|15
|Clayton Lewis
|20
|Auckland City
|Sturm
|7
|Kosta Barbarouses
|27
|Wellington Phoenix
|9
|Chris Wood
|25
|Leeds United
|10
|Shane Smeltz
|35
|Borneo FC (Ind)
|11
|Marco Rojas
|25
|Melbourne Victory
|13
|Monty Patterson
|20
|Ipswich Town
|19
|Alex Rufer
|21
|Wellington Phoenix