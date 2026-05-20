Wie stellst du dir Flick vor, wenn er abends in seinem Pflanzenzimmer liegt? Und wie sieht Fanian aus, wenn sie ihren Freund mal wieder zu einem Abenteuer überredet? Dank Flick und Fanian – den beiden Muns – schläfst du beim Hören des Podcasts «Schlummerland» viel einfacher ein. Bis heute gibt es keine offiziellen Bilder der beiden Fabelwesen.
Wir haben euch gefragt: Wie sehen die «Muns» aus? Und ihr habt uns richtig viele Zeichnungen geschickt! Aus allen Einsendungen losen wir nun fünf aus. Mit diesen passiert etwas ganz Besonderes: Aus den gezeichneten «Muns» werden dann echte Plüschtiere.
Diese tollen, bunten und unterschiedlichen «Muns» habt ihr uns geschickt:
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Bild 1 von 30. Lilly (9) aus Obfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 30. Aline (7) aus Eschenbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 30. Matej (6) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 30. Alessia (6) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 30. Fabio (6) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 30. Linus aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 30. Ava (6) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 30. Elio (9) aus Lohn-Ammannsegg. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 30. Mattea (6) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 30. Gian (6) aus Rüti bei Büren. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 30. Eeva (11) aus Buchrain. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 30. Louis (10) aus Wabern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 30. Ben (10) auf Eschenbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 14 von 30. Teo (6) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 30. Elina (8) aus Hofstetten. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 30. Elio (9) aus Lohn-Ammannsegg. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 30. Jaris (6) aus Stallikon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 30. Leena (5) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 30. Leon (9) aus Feuerthalen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 30. Lijan (9) aus Stallikon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 30. Liva (5) aus Hofstetten. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 30. Maude (10) aus Rehetobel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 30. Oliver (6) aus Meilen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 30. Noël (8) aus Wabern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 25 von 30. Nuria (10) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 30. Oliver (6) aus Hettlingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 30. Sinja (8) aus Meilen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 30. Thea (8) aus Biel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 30. Nicolas (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 30. Noemi (9) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 30. Cheyenne (10) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 30. Niklas (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 30. Norina (10) aus Schaffhausen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 30. Oliver (5) aus Obfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 30. Nuria (8) aus Eschlikon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 30. Nico (7) aus Lohn-Ammannsegg. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 30. Bo (5) aus Berlin. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 30. Olusadé (15) aus Buchs. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 30. Nuria (7) aus Speicher. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 30. Lina (8) aus Speicher. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 30. Sayra (10) aus Reiden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 30. Aline (6) aus Nidau. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 30. Emily (8) aus Aarau. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 14 von 30. Nora (7) aus Gümlingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 30. Enya (6) aus Erlinsbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 30. Momo (9) aus Nidau. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 30. Dylan (6) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 30. Jari (5) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 30. Fabio (9) aus Gümligen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 30. Emma (7) aus Frauenkappelen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 30. Mauro (7) aus Adligenswil . Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 30. Mauro (7) aus Adligenswil . Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 30. Leya (7) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 30. Elena (6) aus Thaygnen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 25 von 30. Giulia aus Oberlunkhofen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 30. Yael (9) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 30. Enea (7) aus Ottenbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 30. Enya (7) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 30. Elena (5) aus Emmenbrücke. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 30. Louis (6) aus Balterswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 30. Milena (6) aus Wagen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 30. Jax (8) aus Biel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 30. Juna (5) aus Fideris. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 30. Marlo (6) aus Biel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 30. Aurel (7) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 30. Carina (4) aus Wagen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 30. Elisa (9) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 30. Jaël (7) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 30. Elyne (8) aus Kilchberg. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 30. Gian (6) aus Bernhardzell. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 30. Karl (6) aus Muttenz. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 30. Keora (5) aus Stäfa. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 30. Ocean (8) aus Reinfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 14 von 30. Lennja (5) aus Madiswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 30. Loris (8) aus Rorbas. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 30. Kiana (6) aus Boswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 30. Malik (9) aus Grünen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 30. Lou (3) aus Grünen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 30. Moira (6) aus Grünen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 30. Malina (7) aus Madiswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 30. Lia (9) aus Bernhardzell. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 30. Mia (10) aus Wernetshausen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 30. Elis (9) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 30. Jora (4) aus Zofingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 25 von 30. Laurin (7) aus Balgach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 30. Lena aus Elfingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 30. Lia (6) aus Zofingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 30. Lina (5) aus Balgach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 30. Lisa (6) aus Zofingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 30. Lui (6) aus Wertnetshausen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 30. Mael (6) aus Windisch. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 30. Matteo (7) aus Seegräben. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 30. Nino (6) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 30. Salome aus Appenzell. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 30. Selma aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 30. Rahel (11) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 30. Meuj (8) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 30. Paulina (10) aus Dallenwil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 30. Mick aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 30. Amalia (8) aus Dallenwil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 30. Ben aus Baden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 30. Anaïs (4) aus Windisch. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 30. Liz Madlaina (10) aus Scuol. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 14 von 30. Julia aus Nunningen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 30. Emilia (10) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 30. Moritz (6) aus Horw. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 30. Jonas (5) aus Horw. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 30. Anna (4) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 30. Paula (5) aus Steinach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 30. Rahel aus Nunningen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 30. Norina (7) aus Seegräben. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 30. Kayla (6) aus Schenkon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 30. Lorea (7) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 30. Loredana aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zvg.
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Bild 25 von 30. Ennio (5) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 30. Norie (4) aus Schenkon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 30. Leo (6) aus Steinach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 30. Martha (9) aus Rifferswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 30. Luke aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 30. Mauri (4) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 32. Leano (7). Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 32. Junis (6) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 32. Hila (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 32. Svea (6) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 32. Regula aus Rifferswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 32. Tobia aus Muolen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 32. Selma (6) aus Rifferswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 32. Maël (7) aus Herogenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 32. Nico (4) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 32. Niam (4) aus Herogenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 32. Nino (6) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 32. Laurin (7) aus Trin. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 32. Charlotte (5) aus Horgen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 14 von 32. Luisa (9) aus Chur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 32. Fabienne (9) aus Horgen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 32. Leana (5) aus Thayngen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 32. Selina (9) aus Thayngen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 32. Zoe aus Hochdorf. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 32. Yara (7) aus Fideris. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 32. Elia aus Hochdorf. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 32. Kimi (9) aus Fideris. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 32. Jasha (9) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 32. Delia (4) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 32. Aida (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 25 von 32. Malea (7) aus Ohmstal. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 32. Mattiu (6) aus Trin. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 32. Nanda (9) aus Niederbuchsiten. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 32. Raphaem (6) aus Lenzburg. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 32. Malea (8) aus Münchenstein. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 32. Finja Ava (6) aus Münchenstein. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 31 von 32. Juna (6) aus Rapperswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 32 von 32. Amélie (7) aus Meikirch. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 6. Maren (5) aus Hagenbuch. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 6. Malin (6) aus Rapperswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 6. Thomas (8) aus Suhr. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 6. Vida (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 6. Rosa (5) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 6. Ylenia (8) aus Adlingenswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
Schlummerland ist ein Hörspiel zum Einschlafen für Kinder (und Erwachsene mit Fantasie). Beruhigende Geschichten, sanfte Klänge und kleine Übungen begleiten dich in den Schlaf. Jeden letzten Donnerstag im Monat gibt’s eine neue Folge. Gute Nacht!
Hast du gewusst? Wir fordern jedes Jahr Kinder dazu auf, ihre Muns für uns zu zeichnen. Wir haben schon ganz viele wunderbare Zeichnungen bekommen. Hier siehst du alle Muns Stofftiere, die es bereits gibt: