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Aktion «Schlummerland» 2026 Diese «Muns» werden nun zu Plüschtieren!

Ihr habt uns ganz viele wunderschöne «Muns» geschickt. Nun haben wir ausgelost und du siehst unten, welche fünf Zeichnungen echte Plüschtiere werden.

20.05.2026, 09:29

Bunte Stofffiguren in einem Garten mit Pflanzen.
Legende: SRF Kids

Wie stellst du dir Flick vor, wenn er abends in seinem Pflanzenzimmer liegt? Und wie sieht Fanian aus, wenn sie ihren Freund mal wieder zu einem Abenteuer überredet? Dank Flick und Fanian – den beiden Muns – schläfst du beim Hören des Podcasts «Schlummerland» viel einfacher ein. Bis heute gibt es keine offiziellen Bilder der beiden Fabelwesen.

Wir haben euch gefragt: Wie sehen die «Muns» aus? Und ihr habt uns richtig viele Zeichnungen geschickt! Aus allen Einsendungen wurden nun fünf ausgelost. Wir gratulieren den Gewinner:innen ganz herzlich! 🥳

Bildergalerie überspringen
  • Bild 1 von 5. Kayla (8) aus Schenkon. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunt gezeichnete, fröhliche, abstrakte Figur mit buntem Haar.
  • Bild 2 von 5. Noël (8) aus Wabern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung eines weinenden, orange-braunen Monsters mit blauen Tränen.
  • Bild 3 von 5. Enya (7) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, gekritzeltes Kinderzeichnung eines lächelnden Wesens mit ovalem Körper.
  • Bild 4 von 5. Amalia (8) aus Dallenwil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Zeichnung einer fröhlichen Figur auf karierter Fläche.
  • Bild 5 von 5. Nico (4) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes abstraktes Kunstwerk aus Papier, Federn und kleinen Kugeln auf einer Leinwand.
Zurück zum Anfang der Bildergalerie.

Mit diesen passiert nun etwas ganz Besonderes: Aus den gezeichneten «Muns» werden echte Plüschtiere. Wie passiert das? Finde das hier heraus:

Vielen Dank für eure vielen, schönen Zeichnungen! ❤️ Diese tollen, bunten und unterschiedlichen «Muns» habt ihr uns geschickt:

Bildergalerie überspringen
  • Bild 1 von 30. Lilly (9) aus Obfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Zeichnung einer Fantasiefigur mit gepunktetem Kopf.
  • Bild 2 von 30. Aline (7) aus Eschenbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines lachenden Roboters mit blauem Haar zwischen zwei Bäumen.
  • Bild 3 von 30. Matej (6) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer bunten Figur mit Ohren und Armen.
  • Bild 4 von 30. Alessia (6) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Katze mit Sternen, Text 'ALESSIA FLIX'.
  • Bild 5 von 30. Fabio (6) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Regenbogenmännchen auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 6 von 30. Linus aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Figur mit blauer Kleidung und einem kleinen Schwert.
  • Bild 7 von 30. Ava (6) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Figur mit blauem Körper und rotem Gesicht.
  • Bild 8 von 30. Elio (9) aus Lohn-Ammannsegg. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Gekritzel einer Figur mit Mütze und erhobenem Daumen.
  • Bild 9 von 30. Mattea (6) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer Figur in Lila und Blau mit Schrift.
  • Bild 10 von 30. Gian (6) aus Rüti bei Büren. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer strubbeligen Figur mit rotem Bauch.
  • Bild 11 von 30. Eeva (11) aus Buchrain. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Mehrere bunt gezeichnete Cartoon-Figuren auf Papier.
  • Bild 12 von 30. Louis (10) aus Wabern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer Figur mit blauem Haar und grüner Hose.
  • Bild 13 von 30. Ben (10) auf Eschenbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung eines lächelnden Tieres mit Palme im Hintergrund.
  • Bild 14 von 30. Teo (6) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Zeichnung von zwei flauschigen Figuren mit gebrochenem Herz zwischen ihnen.
  • Bild 15 von 30. Elina (8) aus Hofstetten. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer lächelnden Figur mit rotem Haar und Luftballon.
  • Bild 16 von 30. Elio (9) aus Lohn-Ammannsegg. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung von Figuren und buntem Turm.
  • Bild 17 von 30. Jaris (6) aus Stallikon. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer Person mit himmel und Gras.
  • Bild 18 von 30. Leena (5) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung von zwei violetten Tieren mit Namen 'LEANA'.
  • Bild 19 von 30. Leon (9) aus Feuerthalen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung von Flick und Fandar mit Sprechblasen.
  • Bild 20 von 30. Lijan (9) aus Stallikon. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung von Person und Baum im Wald.
  • Bild 21 von 30. Liva (5) aus Hofstetten. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer lachenden Person mit Blumenkrone und Ballon.
  • Bild 22 von 30. Maude (10) aus Rehetobel. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Zeichnung einer figurativen Person mit langen Haaren.
  • Bild 23 von 30. Oliver (6) aus Meilen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Spielzeugfigur auf Wiese mit Gänseblümchen.
  • Bild 24 von 30. Noël (8) aus Wabern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung eines weinenden, orange-braunen Monsters mit blauen Tränen.
  • Bild 25 von 30. Nuria (10) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer grünen Figur mit gelben Haaren.
  • Bild 26 von 30. Oliver (6) aus Hettlingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild von Figur mit grossen Händen.
  • Bild 27 von 30. Sinja (8) aus Meilen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Stoffpuppe mit grünem Mooshaar inmitten von Pflanzen.
  • Bild 28 von 30. Thea (8) aus Biel. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, kindliches Zeichnung eines lächelnden Regenbogen-Monsters mit Ohren.
  • Bild 29 von 30. Nicolas (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Kinderzeichnung einer fantasievollen Kreatur.
  • Bild 30 von 30. Noemi (9) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Kinderzeichnung einer Figur mit Blumenkleid und Schleife.
Zurück zum Anfang der Bildergalerie.
Bildergalerie überspringen
  • Bild 1 von 30. Cheyenne (10) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Landschaft mit Berg, Sonne und Iglu.
  • Bild 2 von 30. Niklas (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Farbenfrohe Kinderzeichnung eines Menschen neben Bäumen.
  • Bild 3 von 30. Norina (10) aus Schaffhausen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Gemalte orangefarbene Figur mit Brille und Lächeln.
  • Bild 4 von 30. Oliver (5) aus Obfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer bunten Fantasiefigur mit Schriftzug 'OLI'.
  • Bild 5 von 30. Nuria (8) aus Eschlikon. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Kinderzeichnung eines erfundenen Tieres mit dem Namen Gluri.
  • Bild 6 von 30. Nico (7) aus Lohn-Ammannsegg. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer lächelnden Kreatur mit gelbem Hut.
  • Bild 7 von 30. Bo (5) aus Berlin. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes abstraktes Gemälde einer Figur auf Papier.
  • Bild 8 von 30. Olusadé (15) aus Buchs. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines Bären mit Herz in der Hand.
  • Bild 9 von 30. Nuria (7) aus Speicher. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines Tieres mit roten und blauen Linien.
  • Bild 10 von 30. Lina (8) aus Speicher. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer bunten Figur mit Streifenmuster und roten Schuhen.
  • Bild 11 von 30. Sayra (10) aus Reiden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Farbiges Kinderbild eines Mädchens mit langen Haaren, Jeansrock und Beschriftungen.
  • Bild 12 von 30. Aline (6) aus Nidau. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines Wesens mit Blättern am Kopf neben einem Baum.
  • Bild 13 von 30. Emily (8) aus Aarau. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer rosa gestreiften Katze mit grossen Augen.
  • Bild 14 von 30. Nora (7) aus Gümlingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderzeichnung eines bunten Tieres mit Regenbogenohren.
  • Bild 15 von 30. Enya (6) aus Erlinsbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines bunten Kreises mit Armen und Beinen.
  • Bild 16 von 30. Momo (9) aus Nidau. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines pelzigen, orangefarbenen Monsters mit erhobenen Armen.
  • Bild 17 von 30. Dylan (6) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung mit Wasser und Sonne.
  • Bild 18 von 30. Jari (5) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Ein kindliches Zeichnung eines bunten Vogels auf einem Baumstamm.
  • Bild 19 von 30. Fabio (9) aus Gümligen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung von zwei bunten Figuren auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 20 von 30. Emma (7) aus Frauenkappelen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderzeichnung mit einer Figur in leuchtenden Farben und abstrakten Mustern im Hintergrund.
  • Bild 21 von 30. Mauro (7) aus Adligenswil . Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer blauen Figur mit Strichmännchen-Stil auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 22 von 30. Mauro (7) aus Adligenswil . Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer grünen Figur mit lockigem Haar.
  • Bild 23 von 30. Leya (7) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, kindliches Zeichnen einer Figur mit grünen und gelben Linien.
  • Bild 24 von 30. Elena (6) aus Thaygnen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer grünen, lächelnden Figur mit haarähnlichen Details.
  • Bild 25 von 30. Giulia aus Oberlunkhofen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer Person in blauer Kleidung mit einem Herz.
  • Bild 26 von 30. Yael (9) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Illustration eines lächelnden, flauschigen, grünen Monsters.
  • Bild 27 von 30. Enea (7) aus Ottenbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild eines strichmännchenartigen Wesens mit vielen Farben.
  • Bild 28 von 30. Enya (7) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, gekritzeltes Kinderzeichnung eines lächelnden Wesens mit ovalem Körper.
  • Bild 29 von 30. Elena (5) aus Emmenbrücke. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild einer Figur mit farbigen Streifen.
  • Bild 30 von 30. Louis (6) aus Balterswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Figur mit bunten Pastellfarben.
Zurück zum Anfang der Bildergalerie.
Bildergalerie überspringen
  • Bild 1 von 30. Milena (6) aus Wagen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, pelziges Kreaturenbild mit runden Augen und einem Lächeln.
  • Bild 2 von 30. Jax (8) aus Biel. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung mit Baum, Vogel und abstrakten Formen.
  • Bild 3 von 30. Yuna Elea (5) aus Fideris. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Zwei bunte, kindlich gezeichnete Figuren mit lachenden Gesichtern.
  • Bild 4 von 30. Marlo (6) aus Biel. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung von zwei Figuren neben einem Baum und einer Höhle unter blauem Himmel.
  • Bild 5 von 30. Aurel (7) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung eines lächelnden Wesens mit grossem Kopf und kleinem Körper.
  • Bild 6 von 30. Carina (4) aus Wagen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, abstraktes Zeichnung eines stehenden Menschen auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 7 von 30. Elisa (9) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild einer Figur mit ovalem Kopf und Körper.
  • Bild 8 von 30. Jaël (7) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderzeichnung eines lächelnden Menschen mit blauen Kleidern und Schleifen.
  • Bild 9 von 30. Elyne (8) aus Kilchberg. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines lächelnden Wesens mit grossen Augen und strubbeligem Haar.
  • Bild 10 von 30. Gian (6) aus Bernhardzell. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild einer Figur mit lila Haaren auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 11 von 30. Karl (6) aus Muttenz. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild eines bunten Wesens mit Flügeln auf Papier.
  • Bild 12 von 30. Keora (5) aus Stäfa. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung von einem Einhorn und einer Person mit Blumen und Sonne.
  • Bild 13 von 30. Ocean (8) aus Reinfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild einer abstrakten Kreatur unter einem blauen Bogen mit Sonne.
  • Bild 14 von 30. Lennja (5) aus Madiswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntstiftzeichnung einer Figur auf hellem Papier.
  • Bild 15 von 30. Loris (8) aus Rorbas. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, gezeichnetes Monster mit grossen Augen und ausgestreckten Armen.
  • Bild 16 von 30. Kiana (6) aus Boswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer personenkartenähnlichen Figur mit ausgebreiteten Armen.
  • Bild 17 von 30. Malik (9) aus Grünen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild mit Baum, Sonne und zwei Figuren.
  • Bild 18 von 30. Lou (3) aus Grünen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung mit Bäumen und einer Figur.
  • Bild 19 von 30. Moira (6) aus Grünen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung mit einem Baum und einer lila Figur unter Wolken.
  • Bild 20 von 30. Malina (7) aus Madiswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer Figur in einem grünen Outfit mit Bäumen im Hintergrund.
  • Bild 21 von 30. Lia (9) aus Bernhardzell. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer lächelnden Person mit farbigem Haar in einem grünen Kleid.
  • Bild 22 von 30. Mia (10) aus Wernetshausen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines bunten Charakters mit Hut und lachendem Gesicht.
  • Bild 23 von 30. Elis (9) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Grüne, lächelnde Zeichnung eines ovalen Wesens mit Beinen.
  • Bild 24 von 30. Jora (4) aus Zofingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderzeichnung eines lächelnden Mädchens mit langen blauen Haaren auf grünem Boden.
  • Bild 25 von 30. Laurin (7) aus Balgach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunt gezeichnete Figur mit Blumen und Regenbogen.
  • Bild 26 von 30. Lena aus Elfingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild einer gestreiften Figur und Sonne.
  • Bild 27 von 30. Lia (6) aus Zofingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild von einer Person in einem Blumenfeld mit Sonne und Himmel.
  • Bild 28 von 30. Lina (5) aus Balgach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung von zwei bunten Figuren auf braunem Papier.
  • Bild 29 von 30. Lisa (6) aus Zofingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild einer Figur mit Bäumen und Sonne.
  • Bild 30 von 30. Lui (6) aus Wertnetshausen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Farbiges Kinderzeichnung eines fantasievollen Wesens auf Papier.
Zurück zum Anfang der Bildergalerie.
Bildergalerie überspringen
  • Bild 1 von 30. Mael (6) aus Windisch. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer bunten Figur mit grünem Kopf, gelbem Oberkörper und blauen Beinen.
  • Bild 2 von 30. Matteo (7) aus Seegräben. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Farbenfrohe Kinderzeichnung eines lächelnden Wesens.
  • Bild 3 von 30. Nino (6) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung eines lächelnden, grünen Wesens mit roten Lippen.
  • Bild 4 von 30. Salome aus Appenzell. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Blaues, schematisches, tierähnliches Kunstwerk mit einem Lächeln auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 5 von 30. Selma aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Person in einem lila Kleid auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 6 von 30. Rahel (11) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Zeichnung eines pelzigen Wesens mit lebendigen Farben.
  • Bild 7 von 30. Meuj (8) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunt gezeichnete Figur am Strand mit Pflanzen im Vordergrund und Sonnenuntergang im Hintergrund.
  • Bild 8 von 30. Paulina (10) aus Dallenwil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Zeichnung von zwei lachenden Figuren auf kariertem Papier.
  • Bild 9 von 30. Mick aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung eines Monsters mit orangefarbenem Fell, blauen Armen und Beinen.
  • Bild 10 von 30. Amalia (8) aus Dallenwil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Zeichnung einer fröhlichen Figur auf karierter Fläche.
  • Bild 11 von 30. Ben aus Baden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer lächelnden Figur mit schwarzem Haar, blauem Hemd und grünen Hosen.
  • Bild 12 von 30. Anaïs (4) aus Windisch. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer bunten Figur mit grossem Kopf.
  • Bild 13 von 30. Liz Madlaina (10) aus Scuol. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Zeichnung eines lächelnden Charakters in Regenbogenfarben.
  • Bild 14 von 30. Julia aus Nunningen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer lila Figur mit Antennen und einem lächelnden Gesicht.
  • Bild 15 von 30. Emilia (10) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Kinderzeichnung einer Figur mit blauen Haaren und einem Vogel auf der Schulter.
  • Bild 16 von 30. Moritz (6) aus Horw. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer lächelnden Figur mit strubbeligem Haar in Blau.
  • Bild 17 von 30. Jonas (5) aus Horw. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer lächelnden Person mit gelbem Oberteil.
  • Bild 18 von 30. Anna (4) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Kinderzeichnung einer Figur mit einem Kleid und erhobenen Armen.
  • Bild 19 von 30. Paula (5) aus Steinach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer blau-grünen Figur mit rundem Kopf.
  • Bild 20 von 30. Rahel aus Nunningen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer roten, skurrilen Figur mit antennenartigen Auswüchsen auf dem Kopf.
  • Bild 21 von 30. Norina (7) aus Seegräben. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, gezeichnetes Figur mit verschiedenen Farbmustern.
  • Bild 22 von 30. Kayla (6) aus Schenkon. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunt gezeichnete, fröhliche, abstrakte Figur mit buntem Haar.
  • Bild 23 von 30. Lorea (7) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild eines fantasievollen Wesens mit blauem Kopf und grünen Beinen.
  • Bild 24 von 30. Loredana aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zvg.
    Buntes, fiktives Monster mit blauen und lila Details gezeichnet.
  • Bild 25 von 30. Ennio (5) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung mit buntem Schmetterling, Baum und Zelt.
  • Bild 26 von 30. Norie (4) aus Schenkon. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Person mit buntem Haar und lila Kleidung.
  • Bild 27 von 30. Leo (6) aus Steinach. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Zeichnung eines blau gemusterten katzenartigen Wesens mit Ohren.
  • Bild 28 von 30. Martha (9) aus Rifferswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, kindliches Bild eines haarigen Wesens mit blauen Augen und einem Lächeln.
  • Bild 29 von 30. Luke aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, pelziges Monster mit grossen Augen und grinsendem Mund.
  • Bild 30 von 30. Mauri (4) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes abstraktes Kinderzeichnung mit gelben, orangefarbenen und grünen Bereichen.
Zurück zum Anfang der Bildergalerie.
Bildergalerie überspringen
  • Bild 1 von 30. Leano (7). Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung mit Gesicht und bunten Farbspritzern.
  • Bild 2 von 30. Junis (6) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung von zwei Figuren mit bunten Stiften gezeichnet.
  • Bild 3 von 30. Hila (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines Mädchens in einem Haus mit Blumen, Sonne und blauem Himmel.
  • Bild 4 von 30. Svea (6) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild einer fröhlichen Figur mit Regenbogenhaar.
  • Bild 5 von 30. Regula aus Rifferswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunt gezeichnete grüne Kreatur mit Regenbogen im Hintergrund.
  • Bild 6 von 30. Tobia aus Muolen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines pelzigen, gelben Monsters mit Hörnern.
  • Bild 7 von 30. Selma (6) aus Rifferswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild von einer abstrakten Kreatur mit braunem Körper.
  • Bild 8 von 30. Maël (7) aus Herogenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Farbenfrohe Kinderzeichnung einer fröhlichen Figur mit Armen und Beinen aus Mustern.
  • Bild 9 von 30. Nico (4) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Collage mit Federn, Pompons und Glitzer auf Papier.
  • Bild 10 von 30. Niam (4) aus Herogenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Abstraktes Gemälde mit gelben, grünen und schwarzen Pinselstrichen.
  • Bild 11 von 30. Nino (6) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild eines blauen Monsters mit der Sonne im Hintergrund.
  • Bild 12 von 30. Laurin (7) aus Trin. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines Fussballspielers in buntem Trikot mit umgebenden Kleidungsstücken.
  • Bild 13 von 30. Charlotte (5) aus Horgen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild einer Figur mit Blättern und Herzen.
  • Bild 14 von 30. Luisa (9) aus Chur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, von Kindern gemaltes Bild von zwei bunten Figuren mit einem Baum im Schnee.
  • Bild 15 von 30. Fabienne (9) aus Horgen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines lächelnden Mädchens mit langem Haar und blauen Kleid.
  • Bild 16 von 30. Leana (5) aus Thayngen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer lachenden Figur mit lila Kleidung und Schmetterlingsmotiv.
  • Bild 17 von 30. Selina (9) aus Thayngen. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer Figur mit rosa Schleife.
  • Bild 18 von 30. Zoe aus Hochdorf. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Zeichnung einer lila Figur mit Hut, die winkt.
  • Bild 19 von 30. Yara (7) aus Fideris. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Eine kindliche Zeichnung einer Figur mit Herzformen auf dem Körper.
  • Bild 20 von 30. Elia aus Hochdorf. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer bunten, fröhlichen Figur mit ausgebreiteten Armen.
  • Bild 21 von 30. Kimi (9) aus Fideris. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunt gezeichnete Figur mit roten Ohren und schwarzen Beinen.
  • Bild 22 von 30. Jasha (9) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild eines Menschen mit dreieckigem Kopf und buntem Körper.
  • Bild 23 von 30. Delia (4) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Figur mit grünen Linien auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 24 von 30. Aida (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung von bunten Fantasiefiguren mit einem geschnittenen Loch.
  • Bild 25 von 30. Malea (7) aus Ohmstal. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer bunten Figur mit Hut.
  • Bild 26 von 30. Mattiu (6) aus Trin. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunt gezeichnete, stehende Bärenfigur im Profil auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 27 von 30. Nanda (9) aus Niederbuchsiten. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Zeichnung eines grünen Vogels mit orangefarbenem Schnabel.
  • Bild 28 von 30. Raphaem (6) aus Lenzburg. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Figur in Braun- und Gelbtönen, die einen Arm ausstreckt.
  • Bild 29 von 30. Malea (8) aus Münchenstein. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung mit einem bunten Wesen, einem Haus, einem Hasen auf einem Felsen und einem Sonnenuntergang.
  • Bild 30 von 30. Finja Ava (6) aus Münchenstein. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung mit einer bunten Figur und einem grünen Objekt mit Herzen.
Zurück zum Anfang der Bildergalerie.
Bildergalerie überspringen
  • Bild 1 von 30. Vida (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Zeichnung eines lächelnden Figuren mit kreisförmigem Kopf, rosa Körper und gelben Sternen auf dem Bauch.
  • Bild 2 von 30. Maren (5) aus Hagenbuch. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Figur mit bunten Strichen auf weissem Papier.
  • Bild 3 von 30. Malin (6) aus Rapperswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Handgezeichnetes Bild eines Bären mit Punkten auf grauem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 4 von 30. Thomas (8) aus Suhr. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines Menschen mit lila Haaren und einem blauen Gesicht.
  • Bild 5 von 30. Rosa (5) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer bunten Figur mit grossen Augen.
  • Bild 6 von 30. Ylenia (8) aus Adlingenswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Zeichnung eines braunen Bären mit ausgespreiteten Armen auf Papier.
  • Bild 7 von 30. Arina aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Zeichnung einer Fantasiefigur mit lila Umhang und blauem Kleid.
  • Bild 8 von 30. Lianne (6) aus Kerns. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderzeichnung von einer Figur mit einer Krone.
  • Bild 9 von 30. Colin aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunt gezeichnetes Monster mit Flügeln und spiralförmigem Hut.
  • Bild 10 von 30. Aléa aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer lächelnden Person mit gelbem Haar, blauer Kleidung und bunten Herzen auf dem Kopf.
  • Bild 11 von 30. Mara aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Zeichnung einer Cartoonfigur mit gelbem Kopf und blauem Körper.
  • Bild 12 von 30. Emma aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer fantasievollen Kreatur mit langen Hörnern und spitzen Zähnen.
  • Bild 13 von 30. Annika aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zvg.
    Bunt gezeichnetes Fantasiewesen mit Flügeln und Hörnern.
  • Bild 14 von 30. Linard aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild eines einäugigen Wesens mit blauem Overall und gestreiften Socken.
  • Bild 15 von 30. Jil aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines farbenfrohen Schmetterlings mit Gesicht.
  • Bild 16 von 30. Ilyes aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines grün-gelben Fantasiewesens mit grossen Ohren.
  • Bild 17 von 30. David aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild eines lächelnden Regenbogenkörpers mit kleinen schwarzen Armen und Beinen.
  • Bild 18 von 30. Léana. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderzeichnung eines lächelnden Charakters mit blauer Kleidung.
  • Bild 19 von 30. Ben aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, kindlich gezeichnetes Fantasiewesen mit mehreren Armen und Beinen.
  • Bild 20 von 30. Nico aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Kinderzeichnung eines fröhlichen Monsters mit Hörnern.
  • Bild 21 von 30. Emma (9) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunt gezeichnete Figur mit blauer Haut, stehend neben gezeichneten Kleidungsstücken.
  • Bild 22 von 30. Malia aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Person mit blauer Haut und gelben Zöpfen, die eine Krone trägt.
  • Bild 23 von 30. Amea aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer bunten Figur mit einem runden Kopf, grossen Augen und einem gestreiften Kleid.
  • Bild 24 von 30. Karim aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines lächelnden Superhelden mit rotem Umhang und Sternen im Hintergrund.
  • Bild 25 von 30. Matteo. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes, kindliches Kritzelbild einer Figur mit grossen Augen und einem Lächeln.
  • Bild 26 von 30. Nora (9) aus Chur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Abstraktes Gemälde mit roten und blauen Farben.
  • Bild 27 von 30. Samira aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunt gezeichnete blaue Katze mit lila Körper auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 28 von 30. Selina aus Unterägeri. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Bunte Strichzeichnung einer menschlichen Figur auf weissem Hintergrund.
  • Bild 29 von 30. Rudina aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Zeichnung einer Figur mit eckigem Kopf und gelbem Kleid.
  • Bild 30 von 30. Taïssia aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderbild von einer illustrierten Figur mit Katzeneigenschaften.
Zurück zum Anfang der Bildergalerie.
Bildergalerie überspringen
  • Bild 1 von 5. Theo (7) aus Chur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung einer Figur in blauen und grünen Farbtönen mit wellenartigen Mustern.
  • Bild 2 von 5. Thibaud aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Kinderzeichnung einer Figur mit grünem Gesicht und braunen Haaren auf kariertem Papier.
  • Bild 3 von 5. Wanja (6) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kindliche Zeichnung einer Person neben einem Baum und einem kleinen Vogel.
  • Bild 4 von 5. Juna (6) aus Rapperswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Kinderzeichnung eines braunen Wesens mit Blumen.
  • Bild 5 von 5. Amélie (7) aus Meikirch. Bildquelle: zVg.
    Buntes Zeichnung eines Tieres mit grünem Körper und blauen Armen und Beinen.
Zurück zum Anfang der Bildergalerie.
Podcast Schlummerland - Gutenachtgeschichten für Kinder

Schlummerland ist ein Hörspiel zum Einschlafen für Kinder (und Erwachsene mit Fantasie). Beruhigende Geschichten, sanfte Klänge und kleine Übungen begleiten dich in den Schlaf. Jeden letzten Donnerstag im Monat gibt’s eine neue Folge. Gute Nacht!
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