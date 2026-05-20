Wie stellst du dir Flick vor, wenn er abends in seinem Pflanzenzimmer liegt? Und wie sieht Fanian aus, wenn sie ihren Freund mal wieder zu einem Abenteuer überredet? Dank Flick und Fanian – den beiden Muns – schläfst du beim Hören des Podcasts «Schlummerland» viel einfacher ein. Bis heute gibt es keine offiziellen Bilder der beiden Fabelwesen.
Wir haben euch gefragt: Wie sehen die «Muns» aus? Und ihr habt uns richtig viele Zeichnungen geschickt! Aus allen Einsendungen wurden nun fünf ausgelost. Wir gratulieren den Gewinner:innen ganz herzlich! 🥳
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Bild 1 von 5. Kayla (8) aus Schenkon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 5. Noël (8) aus Wabern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 5. Enya (7) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 5. Amalia (8) aus Dallenwil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 5. Nico (4) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
Mit diesen passiert nun etwas ganz Besonderes: Aus den gezeichneten «Muns» werden echte Plüschtiere. Wie passiert das? Finde das hier heraus:
Vielen Dank für eure vielen, schönen Zeichnungen! ❤️ Diese tollen, bunten und unterschiedlichen «Muns» habt ihr uns geschickt:
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Bild 1 von 30. Lilly (9) aus Obfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 30. Aline (7) aus Eschenbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 30. Matej (6) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 30. Alessia (6) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 30. Fabio (6) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 30. Linus aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 30. Ava (6) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 30. Elio (9) aus Lohn-Ammannsegg. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 30. Mattea (6) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 30. Gian (6) aus Rüti bei Büren. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 30. Eeva (11) aus Buchrain. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 30. Louis (10) aus Wabern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 30. Ben (10) auf Eschenbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 14 von 30. Teo (6) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 30. Elina (8) aus Hofstetten. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 30. Elio (9) aus Lohn-Ammannsegg. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 30. Jaris (6) aus Stallikon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 30. Leena (5) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 30. Leon (9) aus Feuerthalen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 30. Lijan (9) aus Stallikon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 30. Liva (5) aus Hofstetten. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 30. Maude (10) aus Rehetobel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 30. Oliver (6) aus Meilen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 30. Noël (8) aus Wabern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 25 von 30. Nuria (10) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 30. Oliver (6) aus Hettlingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 30. Sinja (8) aus Meilen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 30. Thea (8) aus Biel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 30. Nicolas (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 30. Noemi (9) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 30. Cheyenne (10) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 30. Niklas (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 30. Norina (10) aus Schaffhausen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 30. Oliver (5) aus Obfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 30. Nuria (8) aus Eschlikon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 30. Nico (7) aus Lohn-Ammannsegg. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 30. Bo (5) aus Berlin. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 30. Olusadé (15) aus Buchs. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 30. Nuria (7) aus Speicher. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 30. Lina (8) aus Speicher. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 30. Sayra (10) aus Reiden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 30. Aline (6) aus Nidau. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 30. Emily (8) aus Aarau. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 14 von 30. Nora (7) aus Gümlingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 30. Enya (6) aus Erlinsbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 30. Momo (9) aus Nidau. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 30. Dylan (6) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 30. Jari (5) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 30. Fabio (9) aus Gümligen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 30. Emma (7) aus Frauenkappelen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 30. Mauro (7) aus Adligenswil . Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 30. Mauro (7) aus Adligenswil . Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 30. Leya (7) aus Bern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 30. Elena (6) aus Thaygnen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 25 von 30. Giulia aus Oberlunkhofen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 30. Yael (9) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 30. Enea (7) aus Ottenbach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 30. Enya (7) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 30. Elena (5) aus Emmenbrücke. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 30. Louis (6) aus Balterswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 30. Milena (6) aus Wagen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 30. Jax (8) aus Biel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 30. Yuna Elea (5) aus Fideris. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 30. Marlo (6) aus Biel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 30. Aurel (7) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 30. Carina (4) aus Wagen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 30. Elisa (9) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 30. Jaël (7) aus Bülach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 30. Elyne (8) aus Kilchberg. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 30. Gian (6) aus Bernhardzell. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 30. Karl (6) aus Muttenz. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 30. Keora (5) aus Stäfa. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 30. Ocean (8) aus Reinfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 14 von 30. Lennja (5) aus Madiswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 30. Loris (8) aus Rorbas. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 30. Kiana (6) aus Boswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 30. Malik (9) aus Grünen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 30. Lou (3) aus Grünen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 30. Moira (6) aus Grünen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 30. Malina (7) aus Madiswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 30. Lia (9) aus Bernhardzell. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 30. Mia (10) aus Wernetshausen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 30. Elis (9) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 30. Jora (4) aus Zofingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 25 von 30. Laurin (7) aus Balgach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 30. Lena aus Elfingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 30. Lia (6) aus Zofingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 30. Lina (5) aus Balgach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 30. Lisa (6) aus Zofingen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 30. Lui (6) aus Wertnetshausen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 30. Mael (6) aus Windisch. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 30. Matteo (7) aus Seegräben. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 30. Nino (6) aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 30. Salome aus Appenzell. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 30. Selma aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 30. Rahel (11) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 30. Meuj (8) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 30. Paulina (10) aus Dallenwil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 30. Mick aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 30. Amalia (8) aus Dallenwil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 30. Ben aus Baden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 30. Anaïs (4) aus Windisch. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 30. Liz Madlaina (10) aus Scuol. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 14 von 30. Julia aus Nunningen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 30. Emilia (10) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 30. Moritz (6) aus Horw. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 30. Jonas (5) aus Horw. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 30. Anna (4) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 30. Paula (5) aus Steinach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 30. Rahel aus Nunningen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 30. Norina (7) aus Seegräben. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 30. Kayla (6) aus Schenkon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 30. Lorea (7) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 30. Loredana aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zvg.
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Bild 25 von 30. Ennio (5) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 30. Norie (4) aus Schenkon. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 30. Leo (6) aus Steinach. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 30. Martha (9) aus Rifferswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 30. Luke aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 30. Mauri (4) aus Luzern. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 30. Leano (7). Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 30. Junis (6) aus Basel. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 30. Hila (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 30. Svea (6) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 30. Regula aus Rifferswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 30. Tobia aus Muolen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 30. Selma (6) aus Rifferswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 30. Maël (7) aus Herogenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 30. Nico (4) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 30. Niam (4) aus Herogenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 30. Nino (6) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 30. Laurin (7) aus Trin. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 30. Charlotte (5) aus Horgen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 14 von 30. Luisa (9) aus Chur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 30. Fabienne (9) aus Horgen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 30. Leana (5) aus Thayngen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 30. Selina (9) aus Thayngen. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 30. Zoe aus Hochdorf. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 30. Yara (7) aus Fideris. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 30. Elia aus Hochdorf. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 30. Kimi (9) aus Fideris. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 30. Jasha (9) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 30. Delia (4) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 30. Aida (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 25 von 30. Malea (7) aus Ohmstal. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 30. Mattiu (6) aus Trin. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 30. Nanda (9) aus Niederbuchsiten. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 30. Raphaem (6) aus Lenzburg. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 30. Malea (8) aus Münchenstein. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 30. Finja Ava (6) aus Münchenstein. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 30. Vida (7) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 30. Maren (5) aus Hagenbuch. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 30. Malin (6) aus Rapperswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 30. Thomas (8) aus Suhr. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 30. Rosa (5) aus Zürich. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 6 von 30. Ylenia (8) aus Adlingenswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 7 von 30. Arina aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 8 von 30. Lianne (6) aus Kerns. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 9 von 30. Colin aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 10 von 30. Aléa aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 11 von 30. Mara aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 12 von 30. Emma aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 13 von 30. Annika aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zvg.
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Bild 14 von 30. Linard aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 15 von 30. Jil aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 16 von 30. Ilyes aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 17 von 30. David aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 18 von 30. Léana. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 19 von 30. Ben aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 20 von 30. Nico aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 21 von 30. Emma (9) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 22 von 30. Malia aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 23 von 30. Amea aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 24 von 30. Karim aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 25 von 30. Matteo. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 26 von 30. Nora (9) aus Chur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 27 von 30. Samira aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 28 von 30. Selina aus Unterägeri. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 29 von 30. Rudina aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 30 von 30. Taïssia aus Hochfelden. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 1 von 5. Theo (7) aus Chur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 2 von 5. Thibaud aus Münchenbuchsee. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 3 von 5. Wanja (6) aus Winterthur. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 4 von 5. Juna (6) aus Rapperswil. Bildquelle: zVg.
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Bild 5 von 5. Amélie (7) aus Meikirch. Bildquelle: zVg.
Schlummerland ist ein Hörspiel zum Einschlafen für Kinder (und Erwachsene mit Fantasie). Beruhigende Geschichten, sanfte Klänge und kleine Übungen begleiten dich in den Schlaf. Jeden letzten Donnerstag im Monat gibt’s eine neue Folge. Gute Nacht!
Hast du gewusst? Wir fordern jedes Jahr Kinder dazu auf, ihre Muns für uns zu zeichnen. Wir haben schon ganz viele wunderbare Zeichnungen bekommen. Hier siehst du alle Muns Stofftiere, die es bereits gibt: