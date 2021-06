I. Believe in the urgency of your thoughts.

II. Trust insanity and question the conventional.

III. Break in so others can break out.

IV. Venture into new territories and surprise yourself.

V. Create new realities and make them happen.

VI. Be convinced and you will not need courage.

VII. Endure criticism as it drives discourse.

VIII. Accept antagonism as it is a sign that something new is happening.

IX. Do not look for customers find accomplices.

X. Keep processes going even if they seem to end.