Legende: «The Blind. My son» (1986) «I met people who were born blind. Who had never seen. I asked them what their image of beauty was.» / «I saw my son in a dream. He was ten years old. He was in pyjamas. He looked at me and smiled. He walked towards me. I thought he was very beautiful» Sophie Calle / ADAGP Paris 2019; Courtesy the artist & Perrotin