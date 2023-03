Harlem Renaissance

I am the darker brother.

They send me to eat in the kitchen.

When company comes,

But I laugh,

And eat well,

And grow strong.

-

Tomorrow,

I'll be at the table

When company comes.

Nobody'll dare

Say to me

«Eat in the kitchen,»

Then.

-

Besides,

They'll see how beautiful I am

And be ashamed-

-

I, too, am America.