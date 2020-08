View this post on Instagram

, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

Yesterday was a BIG PB day in Papendal. In a difficult race I ran 55.53“. As fast as I have never run before. Being back at my best means a lot to me. My last PB stood for more than 3 years. 3 years in which I couldn‘t perform at all (2018) and performed with a mini preparation (2019) due to multiple injuries. This year even with #covid_19 I wanted to show myself that I can run fast!! And I did . This is a picture from Metz #athlelor2020 this year. Sorry I have no Pics from yesterday. by @rv_drl361 . #coronaseason2020 #backontrack #trackandfield #400hurdles #lovemyjob #backracing #loveit, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster