View this post on Instagram

, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

Hey everyone Sorry I’ve been off social media for a little while and I have bad news for myself On my first day in South Africa, I injured my knee and had to fly back to ! The surgery went well, a great surgeon fixed my meniscus and I am starting rehab ASAPPPPP ! I’ll be fine, I have a great team around me and I am more motivated than ever Tokyo is just around the corner and I’m not missing this for anything Merci pour tous les messages, vous êtes des amouuuurs , Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster