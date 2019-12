View this post on Instagram

, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

When life hits me hard, I choose to fight back!‍♀️ Due to heart rythm problems during the last week, I decided to do some medical check ups on Monday. Would never have expected the diagnosis medium heavy pulmonary embolism that already affected my heart! Surgery on Tuesday went well and I'm doing much better now! Time will show how my path will look like, but I'm positive and will keep fighting for our dream @ninabetschart, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster