View this post on Instagram

, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

Well that was something. Probably the strangest season in my career came to an end. Still im grateful for every one participating in it, i guess the weirdness won’t be less in the imminent future be safe and sound! #seasonend #floorball #innebandy #salibandy #unihockey #passion #corona, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster