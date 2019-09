View this post on Instagram

, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

Hi everybody ! I decided to shorten my 2019 season. My body needed more regeneration than expected... It was a difficult year, but I’m grateful to my team, sponsors and of course fans, that pushed me, and supported me very warmly... I’m off for 2 weeks now before coming back home to get ready for 2020 . Loads of love, Timea :), Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster