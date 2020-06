*UPDATE*



We have launched a murder investigation following the deaths of three people in Reading yesterday after an incident in Forbury Gardens.



A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.



More details: https://t.co/U9GDMkyTP7, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fensterpic.twitter.com/Rfb0Iwz2Pk, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster