Seit Ende der 1990er-Jahre besteht in der EU-Kommission das Projekt «Single European Sky», das den Luftraum vereinheitlichen soll. Doch das Vorhaben stockt.

Jedes Land schaut zuerst zu sich selbst

Die einzelnen Länder zeigen offenbar kein Interesse daran, in ihr Hoheitsgebiet eingreifen zu lassen. Das berichten unterschiedliche Quellen, die in Arbeitsgruppen und an Kommissionssitzungen anwesend sind.

Zudem geht es um Geld: Für jedes Flugzeug, das einen nationalen Luftraum überquert, erhält die zuständige Luftsicherung eine Summe von der betreffenden Airline.

Aus Kreisen der EU-Kommission ist zu vernehmen, dass vor allem Deutschland und Frankreich blockieren – und ohne diese beiden Länder sei ohnehin nichts zu erreichen.

Die EU-Kommission schreibt auf die Frage, weshalb das Projekt «Single European Sky» keine Fortschritte mache:

SESAR (Single European Sky Air Traffic Management Research) solutions have led to an 11% increase in airport capacity, and in 2018 alone, saved 36 seconds of delay per flight, as well as 5kg of kerosene per flight.

However, this is not sufficient. SESAR deployment must be accelerated to increase efficiency in the sky.

That is why the Commission went one step further and proposed a reform of this legal framework (Single European Sky 2+) in order to upgrade the system, but unfortunately this has been on hold for years.

The Commission calls on the European Parliament and Member States to assume their responsibilities and resume as soon as possible discussions on the proposal tabled in 2013.

In the meantime, The Commission is working on both short term and long-term measures to address this issue. In the short term, the Network Manager measures will mitigate the negative effects of the lack of capacity. In the medium to long term, results from the Airspace Architecture Study and the work done by the Wise Person Group will serve as input for the evolution of the Single European Sky.

This is a timely opportunity to discuss the airspace capacity challenges in Europe and the future of the Single European Sky. Last week the European transport Ministers jointly agreed that immediate action is needed to address current lack of capacity in the European airspace.

It is clear; the current air traffic system needs an urgent upgrade. The Commission and all involved parties need to closely cooperate to build a modern and efficient air traffic infrastructure in Europe.

Did the massive delays of summer 2018 change anything in the European Commission?

We did foresee the growth of air traffic in Europe and have taken action at our level by making the necessary proposals. But, let us clarify that hiring staff to manage air traffic control systems is the sole responsibility of the air navigation service provider in each Member State.

The role of the EU is to help Member States develop their performance plans, through STATFOR forecasts developed by Eurocontrol, which provide different scenarios for Member States to choose from. The forecasts are based on estimates, including supporting assumptions for traffic.

In 2015-2019 (RP2), after experiencing 3 years of declining traffic since 2009, some Member States adopted a conservative approach by basing their forecasts on the low-growth scenario for traffic growth, and did not invest sufficiently to meet the current levels of growth in air traffic.