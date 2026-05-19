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Das WM-Kader im Bild Diese 26 Natispieler reisen in die USA

Klicken Sie sich durch die Galerie mit allen Spielern, die die Schweiz an der WM vertreten.

19.05.2026, 16:08

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  • Bild 1 von 26. Gregor Kobel (28), Tor. Borussia Dortmund, 20 Länderspiele. Bildquelle: KEYSTONE/Claudio Thoma.
    Fussballtorwart in gelbem Trikot gestikuliert auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 2 von 26. Yvon Mvogo (31), Tor. FC Lorient, 12 Länderspiele. Bildquelle: KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro.
    Fussballspieler im Torwarttrikot mit Trinkflasche und Handschuhen.
  • Bild 3 von 26. Marvin Keller (23), Tor. Young Boys, 0 Länderspiele. Bildquelle: Pascal Muller/freshfocus.
    Torwart trainiert mit Ball vor dem Tor.
  • Bild 4 von 26. Manuel Akanji (30), Abwehr. Inter Mailand, 79 Länderspiele (4 Tore). Bildquelle: KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro.
    Fussballspieler dribbelt den Ball auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 5 von 26. Nico Elvedi (28), Abwehr. Borussia Mönchengladbach, 65 Länderspiele (3). Bildquelle: freshfocus/Martin Meienberger.
    Fussballspieler in rotem Trikot auf dem Spielfeld, mit Fahnen im Hintergrund.
  • Bild 6 von 26. Miro Muheim (26), Abwehr. Hamburger SV, 8 Länderspiele (0). Bildquelle: Toto Marti/Blick/freshfocus.
    Fussballspieler im Trikot auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 7 von 26. Ricardo Rodriguez (32), Abwehr. Betis Sevilla, 136 Länderspiele (9). Bildquelle: KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro.
    Mann in Sportkleidung auf einem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 8 von 26. Silvan Widmer (31), Abwehr. Mainz 05, 58 Länderspiele (5). Bildquelle: Toto Marti/Blick/freshfocus.
    Fussballspieler in Aktion auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 9 von 26. Luca Jaquez (21), Abwehr. VfB Stuttgart, 2 Länderspiele (0). Bildquelle: IMAGO / Bildbyran.
    Fussballspieler jongliert Ball im Training.
  • Bild 10 von 26. Aurèle Amenda (21), Abwehr. Eintracht Frankfurt, 6 Länderspiele (0). Bildquelle: IMAGO / Jan Huebner.
    Fussballspieler im roten Trikot auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 11 von 26. Eray Cömert (26), Abwehr. FC Valencia, 20 Länderspiele (0). Bildquelle: IMAGO / Jan Huebner.
    Fussballspieler im weissen Trikot auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 12 von 26. Ardon Jashari (22), Mittelfeld/Sturm. AC Milan, 6 Länderspiele (0). Bildquelle: IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage.
    Fussballspieler in rotem Trikot auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 13 von 26. Denis Zakaria (28), Mittelfeld/Sturm. AS Monaco, 63 Länderspiele (3). Bildquelle: IMAGO / Moritz Müller.
    Fussballspieler in rotem Trikot auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 14 von 26. Granit Xhaka (33) Mittelfeld/Sturm. AFC Sunderland, 144 Länderspiele (16). Bildquelle: IMAGO / Laci Perenyi.
    Fussballspieler im roten Trikot auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 15 von 26. Johan Manzambi (19), Mittelfeld/Sturm. SC Freiburg, 10 Länderspiele (3). Bildquelle: KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro.
    Fussballspieler im roten Trikot jubelt auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 16 von 26. Djibril Sow (29), Mittelfeld/Sturm. FC Sevilla, 50 Länderspiele (0). Bildquelle: Keystone / Anthony Anex.
    Fussballspieler im roten Trikot zeigt mit dem Finger.
  • Bild 17 von 26. Michel Aebischer (29), Mittelfeld/Sturm. Pisa, 38 Länderspiele (2). Bildquelle: IMAGO / Buzzi.
    Fussballspieler im roten Trikot auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 18 von 26. Remo Freuler (34), Mittelfeld/Sturm. FC Bologna, 86 Länderspiele (11). Bildquelle: IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH.
    Fussballspieler in rotem Trikot auf dem Feld.
  • Bild 19 von 26. Cedric Itten (29), Mittelfeld/Sturm. Fortuna Düsseldorf, 13 Länderspiele (5). Bildquelle: IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH.
    Fussballspieler im roten Trikot auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 20 von 26. Christian Fassnacht (32) Mittelfeld/Sturm. Young Boys, 31 Länderspiele (4). Bildquelle: IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH.
    Fussballspieler mit Trainingsweste vor Kamerateam am Spielfeldrand.
  • Bild 21 von 26. Fabian Rieder (24), Mittelfeld/Sturm. FC Augsburg, 27 Länderspiele (1). Bildquelle: IMAGO / Schüler.
    Fussballspieler im roten Trikot mit Ball auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 22 von 26. Noah Okafor (25), Mittelfeld/Sturm. Leeds United, 24 Länderspiele (2). Bildquelle: Martin Meienberger/freshfocus.
    Mann im Sportanzug hebt den Daumen hoch im Stadion.
  • Bild 23 von 26. Ruben Vargas (27), Mittelfeld/Sturm. FC Sevilla, 60 Länderspiele (11). Bildquelle: IMAGO / DeFodi Images.
    Fussballspieler in rotem Trikot auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 24 von 26. Dan Ndoye (25), Mittelfeld/Sturm. Nottingham Forest, 29 Länderspiele (6). Bildquelle: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo.
    Fussballspieler mit erhobenen Armen im roten Trikot während eines Spiels.
  • Bild 25 von 26. Breel Embolo (29), Mittelfeld/Sturm. Stade Rennes, 85 Länderspiele (23). Bildquelle: IMAGO / Schüler.
    Fussballspieler im roten Trikot auf dem Spielfeld.
  • Bild 26 von 26. Zeki Amdouni (24), Mittelfeld/Sturm. FC Burnley, 27 Länderspiele (11). Bildquelle: IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH.
    Fussballspieler in rotem Trikot beim Jubeln.
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