Every year I come to Spain to do my physical preparation with @coachtotop When @motogp season was cancelled for the CORONAVIRUS, I decided to stay here to train online at home. Pol my coach also has a nursing home, and I offered to help him in any way I could. I said, "You always help me, now I have to help you." Every week, I buy bleach for them and disinfect the whole exterior. I train at home every morning and in the afternoons I collaborate in the prevention and disinfection of his nursing home. This virus is lethal for older people. And I couldn't be home locked up watching all the trouble. C.G. Sant Pere is the name of the nursing home, and they are one of the few nursing homes that have 0 CORONAVIRUS cases, so I am proud to help in this cause! I encourage everyone to help where possible, because together we will beat this virus! #stayathome #stayhealthy #staysafe #help #nursinghome #people #together #we #win #race #clean #friends #coronavid19 #2020 #barcelona #domi77 #aegi77 #77 #ad77 #domifighter #livefullgas www.domi77.com, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster