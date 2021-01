Event Organisers shall ensure that adequate measures are in place to protect the health of all participants and that they can have access to immediate medical care. Preventative measures to stop transmission of infection as well as mitigation measures to minimise the risk of infection shall be put in place.

The Local Organising Committee is required to include responsible Health Authorities to support its work with establishing the appropriate measures and to stay updated in terms of latest developments and local regulations. Local/National regulations prevail over the requirements and recommendations in these guidelines.

(FIS Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines, Seite 4)