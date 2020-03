View this post on Instagram

, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

The ski season is over and so it was my last one as a skiracer. . Last week i did my last race. I've wanted to do more races till the end off the season but corona made my career a little shorter. It wasn't the end i was hoping for but i made this decision and now im really curious about this new step in my life. I whant to thank all those peoples who helped me in all those years. All the sponsors who supported me. Without you i couldn't make this. I would like to say a big thank you to my family and especially to my wife. They were always there to support and help me. Also to my teammates I had a really great time with you guys. My way through all those years wasn't always easy. But i guess that's life. I always kept on dreaming and fighting. When i look back i'm very glad i made this way as a skiracer. It was a lifelesson i don't want to miss. . So thank you guys! . . . #raiffeisen #welovesnow #völkl #marker #dalbello #bollé #swix #orthema #pminternational . . . #byebye #greattime #newstart #newlife #familytime, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster