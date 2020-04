View this post on Instagram

A weird way to end the season but current events put everything into perspective... I feel very fortunate to ski and to have been able to celebrate 3 wins this season. It was a season full of unforgettable moments and I'm very proud of my performances. Thanks to all of those around me (the list is too long for an Instagram post) for putting with me and my temper tantrums and helping me to be a better skier and person. As every year #AfterTheSeasonIsApresSki ! #Helvetia #FischerRaceFamily #LiveToSki #GiroSnow #Leki #BestWaterTechnology Wishing everybody good health.