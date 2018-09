I was 18 he was 23, recent bf whom I just broke up with-was a violent act not sexual. We were alone, he grabbed my throat, said if I can’t have you no one will, I could kill you right here. I convinced him to let me go. I did report it, police came & did nothing #WhyDidntIReport, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

