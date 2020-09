#COVID19 NEWS: A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the investigational #SARSCoV2#vaccine#AZD1222 has begun. The trial aims to enroll ~30,000 adult volunteers in the U.S. to evaluate if the vaccine can prevent symptomatic COVID-19. https://t.co/nXdHcwo4OBpic.twitter.com/OecxDi9kp4