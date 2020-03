View this post on Instagram

, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

Åre, Sweden has held a special place in my heart since the beginning of my career, and it feels like the right place to rejoin my @fisalpine World Cup family and try to race again. That said, the heartbreak remains, therefore I will be limiting my interactions with the media, fans, and competitors. Please swipe right for an important message I want to share with you all. , Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster