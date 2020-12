I had a phone call with @BorisJohnson, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster on the EU-UK negotiations.



Differences remain. No agreement feasible if these are not resolved. Chief negotiators will reconvene tomorrow. We will speak again on Monday. https://t.co/fsVtfW0HHh, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster