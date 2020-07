Are four Hong Kong students aged 16 to 21 commenting on social media really a threat to "national security"? Yes, under Beijing's new draconian law. All have been detained, showing the aim is to silence dissent, not protect national security. https://t.co/D0t3gua2jR, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fensterpic.twitter.com/mQ0RmygANn, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster

, Link öffnet in einem neuen Fenster